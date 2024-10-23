Zach Bryan performs at Ford Field in Detroit on his Quittin Time Tour on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Zach Bryan, one of the biggest names in country music, and Brianna Chickenfry, one of the biggest names in sports media, have gone their separate ways after over a year of being together.

Bryan announced the split on his Instagram, where he posted a story with a lengthy text.

“Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her,” the country singer posted.

“I’ve had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go out different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.”

It didn’t take long for Chickenfry to respond. She posted a story of her own on Instagram.

“Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk,” Chickenfry wrote.

“I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be OK.”

Chickenfry didn’t stop there. Later in the night, she posted a YouTube video where she really opened up about where her head was.

“I’ve been crying for, like, five days straight,” LaPaglia said teary eyes. “I’m at the point where it’s, like, how can you give someone everything and, like, love them so unconditionally through stuff that you shouldn’t?”

It seems like Chickenfry didn’t see this coming either. Hopefully, Barstool Sports will give her the time she needs to heal.

