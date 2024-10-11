Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WNBA superstar Angel Reese, who just wrapped up her rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky, has a popular podcast, Unapologetically Angel, where she discusses a wide range of topics.

Her most recent guest is sure to draw a big audience. This week Reese featured Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Reese and Nicole eventually broached Nicole having to deal with the aftermath of his split with Kelce, who is now dating pop icon Taylor Swift.

According to Athlon Sports, Nicole did not hold back in discussing how being in the public eye and losing a close friend impacted her.

“I think the combination of everything is like the perfect storm to make you want absolutely disappear from the world entirely,” Nicole said.

“I think behind closed doors, the hardest part about a breakup is just losing, like a partner and a best friend, and someone you talk to every single day,” Nicole said. “You go from speaking every day to having to cut ties.”

“We all go through heartbreak, and even when people are poking and prodding at your every move, it’s not what’s important,” Nicole said. “I think what’s really important is to check in with yourself and figure out where you are mentally.”

It’s good that Nicole is in a good spot now and knows what she needs to do to protect her mental well-being. She was with Kelce in a five-year off-and-on relationship that began in 2017 before he began dating Swift.

Hopefully, Kelce reaches out and lets Nicole know even though they aren’t together anymore there’s no bad blood and he’ll always be there if she needs him.

