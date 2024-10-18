Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce isn’t playing for the Philadelphia Eagles anymore, but he’s still making headlines.

The former football player is a featured part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, and also hosts a podcast, New Heights, with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis. It was on their podcast where Jason let things get a little NSFW.

Travis was spotted out on a double date with his girlfriend, pop megastar Taylor Swift, along with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. But there was something peculiar Jason noticed about Travis’ wardrobe choice.

Travis thought the button-down shirt was just a horse along with some random silhouettes. Jason saw things differently.

“It’s kind of cropped funny,” Jason said. “On this picture, it kind of appears like it’s a horse c***.” Some research was conducted, which involved reading through a GQ summary, and it turns out Jason wasn’t so far off.

“It’s a fancy way of saying it’s a button-down with horses and people f***ing on it,” Jason said. “Look at these two people right here,” he continued. “That woman is riding that man. She’s straddling him.” Travis tried to push back some, but Jason just wasn’t hearing it.

“Well, what are her t**s out for if they’re not having sex, Travis?” Jason asked.

Some fans were a little upset with Jason’s attire as well.

“I think it’s actually a big deal that Travis Kelce 1) wore a shirt with an image of a big woman riding a man, and 2) is playing a character who is dating a big woman (who has a fat phobic mother) bc fat phobia and esp ridiculing big women is soooooo pervasive in male athletics,” one fan said on Twitter.

Hopefully, the next time Travis is spotted out with Taylor, he will pay a little more attention to how he presents himself.

