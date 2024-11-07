Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been happily dating Pop star Taylor Swift since last September, but the power couple still makes revelations that leave fans stunned.

Recently, Kelce attended Swift’s “Era’s Tour” concert in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kelce has gone to her shows before, but fans were surprised this time due to him having a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just days later.

Kelce divulged his reason for going on his “New Heights” podcast, saying that he: “wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up.”

Fans reacted to the heartwarming admission on social media.

“Marry that girl Travis,” one fan said on Instagram.

“Love how he loves her! especially today when nothing seems right in the world,” one fan added.

“Mediocre football players supporting mediocre artists,” said one hater.

“Love how they support each other. Haters can sit down!” one fan added.

“Travis is the king of the swifties! The way this man sings her praise!” one fan added.

“That’s what true love is all about ! Supporting each other through everything and being happy,” one fan added.

It’s been great to follow along as Taylor and Travis continue to support each other’s performances in person.

[New Heights]