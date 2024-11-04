Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As far as things have come in this country, it’s pretty clear we still have a long way to go.

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce appeared on ESPN’s College Gameday over the weekend to discuss and analyze the top-five showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions and then attend the game. Unfortunately, an unfortunate incident occurred on Kelce’s way to the stadium.

A fan approached Kelce and used a homophobic slur toward Jason’s younger brother Travis, and criticized Travis’s relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce is the fucking man! Takes a dudes phone and smashes it on the ground after he calls his brother a homophobic slur pic.twitter.com/iDFsBeZ85T — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 2, 2024

There’s really no other way to describe using this language than disgusting. Jason responded by spiking the fan’s phone into the concrete. Fans were outraged at the bigoted display online.

“A generation of kids that have never been punched in the face. This is the result,” one fan said on Twitter.

“People have been getting way to comfortable being disrespectful to these guys like they couldn’t absolutely flatten them if they wanted too,” one fan added.

“Kelce gave the useless, spineless coward EXACTLY what he deserved. Kudos, Jason Kelce,” one fan added.

“If you aggressively chirp a former NFL lineman and the worst thing that happens is you need to buy a new iPhone you really win at the end of the day,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Jason putting the unruly fan in his place discourages people from using this sort of gross language about Travis or anyone else.