Pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, America’s power couple, turned heads again on Monday night.

The two were spotted at Yankee Stadium, watching Game One of the MLB ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. It’s hardly Swift’s first time in a suite at a major sporting event.

The megastar frequently attends Kelce’s games in Kansas City. For obvious reasons, Kelce can’t usually be with her when she’s watching his games, so it was nice to see them get a chance to share a suite together and watch sports.

However, it might not have all been smooth sailing.

Kelce is from Westlake, OH, and is a big Cleveland sports fan. Swift lives in NY for much of the year, so the postseason game between the two cities also had personal stakes for the couple.

That was never more evident than when the Yankees hit a home run and Swift started celebrating in Kelce’s face.

Travis was like thats not the team i am- nvm look how happy my girl is pic.twitter.com/OOWcgBwXed — sarah ⸆⸉ ♡ (@reqnights) October 15, 2024

In a clip shared to Twitter, Kelce is clearly shown shocked that she’d celebrate the other team scoring in his face, but he ends up awkwardly laughing it off. There’s a good chance Kelce isn’t happy with Swift for now, but he knows what sports bring out in people and should get over it pretty quickly.

Hopefully, the pair can attend more games together in the best-of-seven baseball series.