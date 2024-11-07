Travis Kelce and Caitlin Clark

The celebrity world is a small one and they often run into and date each other. One such example is Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, who has been dating pop sensation for over a year now.

Shockingly, Kelce spent the night with a different female celebrity recently.

In an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which Kelce hosts with his brother Jason, the Chiefs tight end admitted that even though he was in Indianapolis to attend one of Swift’s concerts, there was another woman who caught his attention and he was excited to spend time with.

(The concert) was fun, saw Caitlin Clark there, got to meet Caitlin,” Kelce said of the all-pro Indiana Fever guard.

“She’s awesome, she loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it’s a fun city, and we’re both just true Midwesterners to the heart. Played high school ball, college ball, pro ball all out here in the Midwest, and it was cool catching up with her.

“(Clark) was into the show for sure, she was there with her mom and a few friends she had been – I think this was like her third or fourth show she had been too. She’s a Swiftie through and through, man,” Travis continued.

“Loves the show. I went to night two, she had already been to night one and, I think she’s just having fun going up to the shows and taking her friends and family and getting everybody to experience Tay up there on stage, making the entire 69,000, 70,000 people go f—ing nuts for three and a half hours, four hours.”

While it’s great that Travis was happy about meeting Clark, hopefully, he has enough sense to keep things friendly but not too friendly.

