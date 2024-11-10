Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has been dating pop icon Taylor Swift for over a year now, and all signs indicate that the pair are happy. Rumors are even circulating that the pair are considering taking the next step.

That doesn’t mean Travis can’t still be star-struck by other women. Travis recently attended Taylor’s Era’s Tour for a concert in Indianapolis and on a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcasts, which he cohosts with his brother Jason, Travis admitted he met another famous starlet.

Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark was in attendance as well, and Travis admitted to spending some time with her.

“(The concert) was fun, saw Caitlin Clark there, got to meet Caitlin,” Kelce said of the all-pro Indiana Fever guard.

“She’s awesome, she loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it’s a fun city, and we’re both just true Midwesterners to the heart. Played high school ball, college ball, pro ball all out here in the Midwest, and it was cool catching up with her.

“(Clark) was into the show for sure, she was there with her mom and a few friends she had been – I think this was like her third or fourth show she had been too. She’s a Swiftie through and through, man,” Travis continued.

“Loves the show. I went to night two, she had already been to night one and, I think she’s just having fun going up to the shows and taking her friends and family and getting everybody to experience Tay up there on stage, making the entire 69,000, 70,000 people go f—ing nuts for three and a half hours, four hours.”

As great as Taylor’s concert undoubtedly was, there’s an argument to be made she wasn’t the biggest star in the building.