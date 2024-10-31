Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce is currently in the most high-profile relationship in the world. Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift, the biggest name in the music industry, for over a year and the pair are as happy together as ever.

Sometimes Kelce’s relationship comes up during his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason. That was the case in a recent bonus episode.

Listeners called into the show with questions and the Kelce brothers provided answers and advice.

The first caller was looking for a way to spice up his relationship with his wife without cheating, and that was when things got interesting.

Travis made it crystal clear that cheating is completely off-limits for him in a relationship, meaning that if someone were to stray on him, it’d be completely non-negotiable moving forward.

“Not cheating is definitely the way to go,” Kelce responded.

“I would personally mention that I have no idea what that’s like.”

It’s clear that in Travis’s relationships, he makes it known that there is one line he is not willing to let be crossed, and crossing it would mean the end of things, even with Taylor.

Don’t ever cheat or it’s over. It’s hard to blame him for making this sort of ultimatum in his relationship.

[New Heights]