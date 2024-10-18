Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end is a Cleveland native and big-time Cleveland sports fan, except for when it comes to football of course, and he was tuned into Game Three of the ALCS on Thursday night.

The game, which featured the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees, was a thriller. Cleveland was down 2-0 in their series and on the brink of another loss, before rallying in the ninth inning and hitting a walk-off home run in the tenth.

After the game, Kelce was fired up on Twitter.

“Playoff baseball baby!!! (Cleveland Guardians) have the city absolutely ROCKIN TONIGHT!! What a game!”

Many people aren’t buying that Kelce is a real Cleveland fan though. Kelce attended Game One of the series and didn’t wear any team gear or colors, leading many to believe he’d turned his back on his hometown.

Kelce caught wind of the rumors and decided to address them on his own.

“I’ve been a cleveland sports fan my entire life… Make it back to countless amount of games over the years both Guards and Cavs just to enjoy these memories with my friends and family, WIN OR LOSE!!… and I don’t wear Cleveland gear one time (…) and all of a sudden I’m not a real fan?! Ask anybody that was in or around that suite on game 1 who I was cheering for, they’ll let you know I was there for the (Guardians),” he tweeted.

😂😂😂 I’ve been a cleveland sports fan my entire life… Make it back to countless amount of games over the years both Guards and Cavs just to enjoy these memories with my friends and family, WIN OR LOSE!!… and I don’t wear Cleveland gear one time 😂 and all of a sudden I’m not… — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 18, 2024

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Fans had their own takes on the situation.

“Don’t worry Trav, we know you’re a Cleveland man at heart, that’s your team for life. I know the people in thet suite knew who you were cheering form,” one fan said on Twitter.

“As a Yankees fan, I had no doubt you were a Guardians fan. Some people’s only joy comes from cosplaying keyboard warriors (probably from their Mom’s basement),” one fan added.

“Travis Kelce is all in for Cleveland sports! His dedication to the Guardians and sharing those memories with friends and family speaks volumes about his passion. True fans don’t need gear to show their loyalty!” another person said.

“If you were a real Cleveland fan, you would have booed when KC drafted you….” one fan added.

Not everyone seems to be buying that Kelce is a real fan, but for the most part, everyone appears to have his back.