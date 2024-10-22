Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been together for over a year now, but the pair had to navigate a shocking display of trust to make it to this point.

According to Marca, an insider disclosed details about their relationship that threatened to make things harder for the pair as Swift looks to finish her Era’s Tour and Kelce chases his third straight Super Bowl ring. The insider’s information details how the pair stayed intimate while Swift was in the Europe-leg of her tour.

The insider revealed that the pair resorted to “all-out” dates over Zoom in an effort to remain intimate across time zones. Allegedly, Kelce called Swift in the middle of his day, which served as nighttime for her.

“They set up the Zoom and snuggle into bed to talk and catch up on everything that happened in their day,” Marca’s insider shared.

“They’ll eat dinner together on the video call and treat it like a date,” an insider told Life & Style. “They’ll even watch movies together and then fall asleep with it going all night, so they can wake up together.”

The insider followed up by revealing that the “over-the-top” move wasn’t something Kelce would’ve considered in the past, but that his love for Swift has grown to the point that he’s now willing to do anything for her.

Unfortunately, Marca also has it that Swift may be feeling some serious anger over the breach of trust from someone who is obviously close to the pair.

Hopefully, the pair were able to get to the bottom of who was violating their trust and remove him or her from their inner circle.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[Marca]