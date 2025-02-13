Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s Super Bowl was a tough day for the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans. Kansas City lost the Super Bowl 22-40 to the Philadelphia Eagles and the action on the field was even more lopsided than that throughout the contest.

Usually firing on all cylinders, the Chiefs’ superstar duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce struggled mightily in what was arguably the biggest game of their careers. A win would have made the Chiefs the only team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

To add insult to injury, Kelce’s girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, was booed by the Eagles fans attending the game after being featured on the jumbotron.

With so much going on in their lives recently, the pair is ready to step out of the limelight. According to PEOPLE, following the loss to the Chiefs, they are ready to enjoy each other’s company and “have a break” together.

It’s worth noting that 2024 was also an extremely busy year for Swift, as she wrapped up her Era’s tour.

Still, the pair seem to be happy together. Just one day before the game, Kelce spoke about how content he was with everything in his life as things stood.

“I think I found it all. I just gotta, you know, keep it all. I absolutely love where I’m at in life,” he said, per PEOPLE. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m enjoying coming in to work and what I do for a profession in my career.

“And I have an unbelievable support of family and friends who are chasing me down here for yet another Super Bowl. I’m just a very fortunate individual and [I’m] trying too take advantage of all the good days I got.”

Their fans will surely be eagerly anticipating their return to the spotlight whenever they’re ready to make it.