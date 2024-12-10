Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on Sept. 8, 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift are one of the most notable couples going. As Swift’s incredible Eras Tour winds down, the singer knows where her head’s at when it comes to her future with her boyfriend.

People reported that Swift is currently “exhausted” as her mega world tour comes to an end. Rumors suggested that Swift and Kelce planned to spend the holidays together. Those plans were confirmed to People on Tuesday.

“Fresh off spending their first Thanksgiving together, the source says Swift and Kelce — whose Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day — are “looking forward to the holidays,” the publication wrote.

Swift has frequently appeared at Kelce’s games over the past two seasons since the two started dating. They’ve gained a ton of notoriety and attention during that time. The NFL also saw a tangible growth in viewership during Chiefs games that Swift attended. Go figure.

Kelce and the Chiefs hope to make it a three-peat this February. If KC wins the Super Bowl, they’ll become the first American sports franchise since the New York Yankees to win three consecutive championships.

Swift, meanwhile, maintains her status as the biggest pop star on the planet. Newsweek reported earlier this week that her epic tour broke 18 records.

It’s been a topsy-turvy year for the Chiefs. While they’re one of the best teams in the NFL, they haven’t made life easy. A multitude of their games have been decided by a touchdown or less, and many have come down to the final moments.

Talk about intensity.

That said, we’ll see what comes next for Kelce and Swift.

[People]