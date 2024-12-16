Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Following their thorough dismantling of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are in first place in the AFC as they look to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. If the Chiefs manage to keep up their stellar play, they’ll be able to secure the number one overall seed in the AFC and the highly coveted first-round bye that comes along with it.

Unfortunately, things off of the field haven’t gone quite as well for Kansas City. The Chiefs’ two biggest stars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, both had their homes broken into earlier this season while they were busy competing on the field.

For Kelce, this was especially scary because his girlfriend, global pop sensation Taylor Swift, has been spending an increased amount of time at his residence, as the two have been public for over a year.

Swift recently wrapped up her enormously successful Era’s Tour and finally has some time to rest after trotting around the globe for over a year.

In what has to be considered a major surprise, it appears that the break-in isn’t deterring Swift from spending her downtime in Kansas City. According to the Economic Times, Swift plans on hunkering down in Kansas City with Kelce despite what happened earlier in the year.

“Taylor will spend some time in Kansas with boyfriend Travis, according to a report by The U.S. Sun.

“This comes just one month after robbers broke into the mansions of Taylor and his friend Patrick Mahomes. Travis is frantic to get his first-ever Super Bowl jersey back, as well as expensive watches and other items that were taken during the raid,” reported ET.

Hopefully, Kelce has managed to tighten up security since the crime took place.

[Economic Times]