Pop legend Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce for over a year now, so she’s well-enshrined in the sports world, but she just got entrenched even deeper.

Swift made a lengthy Instagram post earlier in the election cycle endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” Swift said in her caption.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for (Kamala Harris) because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate (Tim Walz), who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

After the endorsement, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a noted fan of Swift was asked how he felt about her, considering he is a large Donald Trump fan.

“I don’t care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person. I’m voting the other way but to each their own,” Portnoy responded on Twitter.

It now appears that Swift got Portnoy’s message and decided to respond with one of her own.

“I’m so happy to have you at the show tonight! I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal and for having my back when a lot of people didn’t. I hope you have a blast tonight!!” Swift said to Portnoy in a handwritten note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BFFs (@bffspod)

It’s clear Swift won’t let political differences come between friendships. Hopefully, others can learn from her example.