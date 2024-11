Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pop icon Taylor Swift made the rounds online earlier this year when she took to Instagram to provide a lengthy endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for (Kamala Harris) because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate (Tim Walz), who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

The endorsement even ruffled the feathers of Republican candidate Donald Trump, with him responding that he “hated” Swift.

With the election looming, it seems Swift may have had a change of heart on the importance of the Tuesday election. According to FOX, Swift was rumored to show up at Harris’s rally in pennsylvania, where Swift is from, but decided instead to attend her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs football game.

It’ll be interesting to see how the election plays out, and whether or not Harris will regret not securing Swifts full support in Pennsylvania, a critical state in the election.

