Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to argue that there is a bigger couple in the world than global pop sensation Taylor Swift and future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce. The pair can hardly walk outside without being immediately surrounded by paparazzi.

On Monday the pair even history. The iHeartRadio Music Awards took place on Monday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the power couple won an award. Fans voted for the pair as the winners of the new Favorite Surprise Guest category for Kelce’s appearance on stage during the Eras Tour in London last summer.

Swift and Kelce were unable to attend the event, but Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, shared the news on her Instagram, while also highlighting the other awards that Swift won on the evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donna Kelce (@donnakelce)

Fans reacted to Donna’s post on social media.

“We love a supportive and loving family! Everything both of them deserve,” one fan commented under the post.

“Celebrity mamas, they’re just like us!! Love your heart mama Kelce, and the pride and love you have for your family. Congrats to Taylor!” another fan added.

“ohhh mama Kelce… you are such a sweetheart! Kyle and Taylor are so lucky to have you,” someone else added.

It’ll be interesting to see what else Kelce and Swift have in store.