Pop icon Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce for over a year now, but Kelce isn’t her first high-profile relationship.

Before she found happiness with Kelce, Swift dated famous singer Matty Healy. Ultimately, the pair didn’t work out, which made Swift’s current relationship with Kelce possible.

Now, it seems like Swift’s past has caught up to her.

Healy is preparing to release new music, and the role that his personal life takes in his music came up as a topic of conversation.

“Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of like, what I was doing,” Healy said, said in a podcast appearance.

“So I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that.

“And fair enough, do you know what I mean?

“I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous.

“I think that that’s an obvious thing to draw from. And I’m just not interested in it. And I think like, the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always fight against,” he continued. “So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting.”

It’s hard to think Healy isn’t sending a message to Swift about not approving of her famously making material about her own romantic experiences. It’ll be interesting to see how Swift responds.

