Pop icon Taylor Swift is happy with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce these days, but that hasn’t stopped one of her ex-boyfriends from taking an unnecessary shot at her.

Matty Healy decided to send a not-s0-subliminal message about Swift and the way she approaches her music, which leans heavily on her personal experiences with love and heartbreak.

“Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of like, what I was doing,” Healy said, said in an appearance on the Doomscroll Podcast.

“So I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that. And fair enough, do you know what I mean?

“I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous.

“I think that that’s an obvious thing to draw from. And I’m just not interested in it. And I think like, the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always fight against,” he continued. “So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting.”

Fans reacted to the subliminal message online.

“Matty healy is saying pretentious words again,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The Tatty aka Matty Healy and Taylor Swift ship subreddit has been in shambles ever since Matty’s interview came out,” another person said.

Anyone who wanted to see the pair get back together should probably let any hope go after Healy’s interview.

