Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pop megastar Taylor Swift, who also happens to be the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is always a feature on the broadcast when she attends her boyfriend’s games, as was the case again on Monday Night Football when the Chiefs took on the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN also does an alternate telecast, the “ManningCast”, hosted by former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. The Manning brothers keep conversations flowing with their guests, who range anywhere from movie stars to former players and coaches.

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick has made regular appearances this season to give viewers high-level insight that wouldn’t be available on the standard broadcast. Right before halftime, the camera cut to Taylor Swift watching the game from her suite while Belichick was still on the broadcast.

“Big first half for Kelce. Too big, too big,” Belichick said, perhaps hinting that if Kelce had a slower start he wouldn’t have to see Swift on the screen. The Manning brothers were in utter disbelief at what unfolded.

The #ManningCast crew got super-awkward when Taylor Swift showed up on the screen. pic.twitter.com/XUOi0M1RbP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2024

Fans reacted to the moment on social media.

“We know she’s dating Kelce. Why do they have to (show) her every fucking game? Oh, that’s right. Woke ESPN, owned by further woke Disney, giving love to their woke comrade Swift! Time to throw up now,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Stop fronting Bill. We know you’re a Swiftie,” another person said.

“I really don’t get it, Taylor Swift is just like any other girlfriend/wife watching the football game. Please give her a break,” a fan added.”

“Well if this doesn’t tell you how football people feel about this circus at this point…” someone said.

It’s clear the constant attention on Swift is starting to rub some people the wrong way, but with all the new viewers she brings to the league, it’s unlikely that attention is stopping anytime soon.