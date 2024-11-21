Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lady Gaga arrives at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

The Coachella lineup has been announced and the main headliner gets to make up for lost time.

Lady Gaga took to Twitter/X to express her gratitude.

“I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert. I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control, but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am. I’m headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can’t wait to hear you all sing along and dance dance DANCE till we drop.”

Back in 2017, Gaga replaced Beyonce after she cited concerns to perform while being pregnant. When the two were supposed to perform “Telephone” together, Gaga stayed silent during Beyonce’s portion.

Some of the transitions were reported to be messy and the interludes were long, but the entire production called an audible, so what can you do?

Gaga then came out on Weekend 2 of Coachella and certainly improved.

It sounds like this time around, she wants to make sure she absolutely nails it. This time she’ll know she’s the true headliner. Not that she wasn’t able to handle it in the first place.

Megan Thee Stallion and Charli XCX will follow Gaga as the second-line slots.

Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Green Day will join Gaga as the headliners for the iconic music festival on April 11-13 and 25-27 in 2025.