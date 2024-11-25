Although Jason Kelce is in his first year of retirement, he’s still a notable presence around the sports world. Kelce is a part of the broadcast team for ESPN’s weekly Monday Night Football broadcasts, and hosts one of the biggest podcasts in the world, “New Heights” with his brother Travis.

Now, in a surprise move, another Kelce is joining the media-sphere fold. Jason’s wife Kylie is starting a podcast of her own. Titled “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, the first episode is set to premiere on December 5.

Fans react to the news on social media.

“As I said before it gets harder and harder for Taylor to turn down a interview with a Kelce. Plus she will never have to go on a late night show again. Just hop on with family when you want to say something,” one fan said on Twitter, referencing Kylies close relationship with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“She’s so pretty it’s unreal everytime I see a picture of this woman I cannot believe what I’m seeing,” one fan added.

“Ok Kylie should start calling out all the media who’s been making fake news or headlines about her family especially T,” one fan added.

“the way i didn’t know i needed this this bad until i had it,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kylie can surpass her husband’s success.