Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kylie Kelce, much like her husband, Jason, is enjoying a thriving media career following the launch of a successful podcast. She was even featured as a guest on Call Her Daddy, one of the largest podcasts in the world.

In her guest appearance, Kelce revealed why she’s not happy with the WAG acronym, which is commonly associated with the significant others of professional athletes and stands for “Wife and Girlfriend.”

“I think that it’s this suggestion that your spouse’s profession swallows you up as well,” Kelce told the host of Call Her Daddy, Alex Cooper

“I have made a serious effort to make sure that … both Jason and I have made a serious effort to make sure that while he was playing, that it was clear that that was his job.

“In the same way that someone would go to work and come home and not necessarily talk about their entire day. You’re filing taxes. You’re doing spreadsheets. Like, you’re not coming home and telling your spouse about, like, the spreadsheet you worked out,” Kylie went on.

Kelce explained the negative connotation that WAG carries with it of women only being with an athlete for his or her success.

“The vast majority, it’s so funny to me because it’s like, it is that stigma of, you’re with them because they make a lot of money or, you want designer bags or you want … you live in a mansion.

“There have been a number of people who have come to our house and they’re like, ‘Oh.’ I’m like again, not easily offended. I’m like, ‘Yep, that’s what you get.'”

If Kelce gets her way, WAG will drop out of the current lexicon altogether.