Photo Credit: IHeartHailee.com

NFL superstar Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are officially engaged. The couple made the big news official late last month with a post on their Instagram accounts.

The sensational Bills quarterback and Academy Award-nominated actress have generally kept things quiet throughout their relationship.

But in this week’s edition of Beau Society, Steinfeld’s fan newsletter, the Spider-Verse star and All-Pro quarterback broke their silence on the engagement and what went into it.

Steinfeld held a Q&A with Allen and published the details in her newsletter.

“The funniest thing,” Allen revealed about the day of the engagement. “Was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you.”

The Bills star also revealed he was “very nervous” the day he proposed to Steinfeld. “I think I was mot nervous about you finding about about the proposal,” he said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you.”

On the proposal itself, Allen said he “couldn’t wait any longer” to do it. “I said I can’t wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely.” Allen also said he asked “please.”

Congrats to the couple!

