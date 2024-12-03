Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only one-loss team in the AFC and appear to be in good shape to lock down the highly coveted bye week in the first round of the playoffs.

Still, there always seems to be off-the-field drama surrounding the Chiefs. A lot of this drama can be attributed to the high-profile relationship between star tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Now there are more distractions stemming from the pair’s relationship, as one of their family members appears to have to take extreme lengths to protect their privacy.

Kelce’s mother, Donna, recently appeared on the Today Show and was asked if Swift would be joining the Kelce family to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“I don’t think so. She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do,” Donna responded.

However, PEOPLE magazine reported that Swift hosted the Kelce family in Nashville for the Holiday.

“Taylor and her family — including dad Scott and mom Andrea — hosted the Kelces in Nashville, before Travis jetted off to prepare for the Chiefs’ winning game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday,” reported PEOPLE.

Fans on social media believe that Dona lied on purpose to protect everyone’s; privacy.

“Donna Kelce out here winning the privacy game while delivering the ultimate Thanksgiving twist,” one fan said on social media.

“I was telling my coworker I love how Donna is just like “idk she’s probably busy” every time lmao she’s a star,” another person said.

If Donna did intentionally mislead fans to protect her son’s privacy it was a masterful move.

[PEOPLE]