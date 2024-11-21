Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in a relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift, and the two have been going steady for over a year now. Swift’s status as arguably the biggest music artist in the world has pulled other members of the Kelce family into the spotlight as well.

One such member is Kelce’s mother, Donna, who recently appeared on an episode of NBC’s “Today Show.”

Donna Kelce joins TODAY with her go-to Thanksgiving recipe, now known as Mama Kelce's Dinner Rolls! pic.twitter.com/XUNp5zgp7s — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 14, 2024

During her appearance, Donna was asked if she thought Swift would be able to attend Thanksgiving dinner with the Kelces. Donna responded that she didn’t think it was in the cards, as Swift will be wrapping up her global Era’s Tour.

Still, fans didn’t take kindly to the Kelce family’s privacy being encroached upon and reacted on social media.

“Leave them alone. Donna is doing her thing. Let them have their individual life private. Don’t ask personal questions. It’s BS! It’s the holidays. It’s about family. They are real people you know. Stop with the dumb questions that won’t be answered. Leave that family in peace,” one fan insisted on Twitter.

“Is there no peace for the two families,” one Facebook user wanted to know. “Worry about your own life. They both work hard. Enjoy your turkey dinner”

It’s clear that Donna needs to be able to make appearances without being hounded about her son’s personal life.

Hopefully, networks and reporters get the message.