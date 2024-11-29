Syndication: Phoenix

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner has been making waves after reports that she’s considering a run at being the next Governor of California.

Amid the reports, Jenner has been letting fans know what sort of policies she’d push through if elected. One of her posts even elicited a response from Elon Musk, leading one user to assume that the pair are a couple.

Elon Musk's girlfriend, Caitlyn Jenner, announces she is considering a run for governor of California, and her man approves. pic.twitter.com/AdGlHsRgcu — Asad 🦁 (@AsadYR) November 25, 2024

While Jenner and Musk haven’t confirmed that they’re in a relationship, Jenner responded to the post and made it clear she’s open to the idea.

“Wow didn’t know we were an item! That’s news…but the key is does mom approve,” she responded on Twitter.

Wow didn’t know we were an item! That’s news…but the key is does mom approve @mayemusk 😜 https://t.co/tW5B7DqmpU — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 28, 2024

Fans reacted to the post on social media.

“can you imagine a hybrid of these two? Elons brain, Caitlyns legs and Olympic stuff, my god!” one fan said on Twitter.

“If you could have a boy together, it would be super fast and super smart. That’s win, right? Lol,” one fan added.

“This is the most interesting thing I’ve read today. I fully support the run for Governor though,” another fan added.

“You could do worse! He’s a nice fellow. I was next-door apt neighbors w his gf/wife in 2008ish. A sweet man,” one fan told Jenner.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jenner and Musk officially become an item.