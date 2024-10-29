Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has become as big a celebrity as her husband, and now she’s turning heads again.

The NFL power couple made an appearance at their annual charity gala, and Brittany’s fashion sense left people stunned.

The fifth Mahomes Foundation Gala, held at the Loews Kansas City Hotel, was turned into a can’t-miss event after Brittany’s appearance. She stunned in a simple gown that highlighted her growing baby bump, as the couple are expecting their third child.

Patrick Mahomes with wife Brittany pic.twitter.com/0setSSmbMl — Polly (@pollygarcia0915) October 29, 2024

The former soccer star wore her hair in a high messy bun, that allowed the detail of her dress to pop. According to Athlon, the dress wasn’t exactly cheap either.

The dress was from Maygel Coronel. Known as the Negrete dress in Moonlight, the piece retails for $540. It has an open back detail and column silhouette perfectly suited for her baby bump.

Proceeds from the Gala go towards multiple charities the Mahomes family supports. These charities include Lead to Read, Make-A-Wish, and several others.

This isn’t the first time Brittany’s fashion has left people stunned. She previously turned heads with a red shirt jacket and matching miniskirt to one of Patrick’s Chiefs games.

It’ll be interesting to see what she pop out in next.

