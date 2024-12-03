Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers made headlines in 2021 when he thanked Shailene Woodley during his MVP acceptance speech, referring to the Hollywood actress as his “fiancé.”

Ultimately, Rodgers and Woodley’s plans to marry each other never came to fruition, with the couple breaking up nearly a year later.

But while neither has publicly discussed their relationship much in aftermath of their split, Woodley is now breaking her silence. In an interview with Outside magazine, the Divergent star addressed the end of her relationship with the now-New York Jets quarterback for the first time.

“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” she said, with the story’s author noting that the actress’ eyes were tearing up. “It was not right. But it was beautiful.”

Woodley proceeded to state that, “I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022.”

Although she didn’t specify what traumatic experience was, she said that she opted to remain in a “toxic situation” because she was empathizing with “someone else.”

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” she said. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

As for Rodgers, his only comments on the breakup came in 2022, when he thanked Woodley in a since-deleted post on Instagram shortly after the couple reportedly called off their engagement.

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote at the time. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

