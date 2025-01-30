Feb 3, 2024; Scottsdale, AZ, United States; Post Malone kicks off 2024 WM Phoenix Open with a 16th hole concert at TPC Scottsdale.

In today’s digital world, social media has become a powerful tool for launching music careers, offering a direct path from bedroom studios to international stages. Gone are the days when aspiring artists needed to rely solely on traditional gatekeepers like record labels and radio stations to get noticed.

Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and SoundCloud have allowed musicians to showcase their talents, reach global audiences, and even attract industry attention— all from the comfort of their own homes.

From Justin Bieber, who was discovered on YouTube, to Billie Eilish, whose haunting tracks blew up on SoundCloud, the stories of artists finding fame through social media are numerous and inspiring.

Here are 10 musicians who made a name for themselves through social media.

1. Justin Bieber

Platform : YouTube

Justin Bieber is perhaps one of the most famous success stories of a social media discovery. He was discovered by manager Scooter Braun after he posted videos of himself singing on YouTube. His viral videos led to his signing with Usher’s label, and he quickly became a global pop sensation.

2. Shawn Mendes

Platform : Vine (RIP) and YouTube

Shawn Mendes started by posting six-second covers of popular songs on Vine. His videos gained attention and helped him grow a large fanbase. He eventually signed with a record label and launched his career, with multiple chart-topping hits.

3. Lizzo

Platform : Instagram and TikTok

Lizzo gained popularity through her empowering posts on Instagram, where she showcased her body positivity and musical talent. Her viral content, paired with her breakout single “Truth Hurts”, helped her transition from an indie artist to a mainstream star.

4. Billie Eilish

Platform : SoundCloud and Instagram

Billie Eilish first garnered attention when she uploaded her song “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud, which quickly went viral. Her unique style and haunting vocals attracted a lot of attention, and she eventually signed with a major label, releasing her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? to critical acclaim.

5. Post Malone

Platform : YouTube

Post Malone initially gained attention by posting a video of himself playing a cover of “White Iverson” on YouTube. The video went viral, leading to a record deal with Republic Records. “White Iverson” became a major hit, and Post Malone quickly established himself in the hip-hop and pop scenes.

6. Halsey

Platform : Tumblr and YouTube

Halsey initially gained recognition by posting her original music and poems on Tumblr. Her songs caught the attention of both fans and industry professionals, eventually leading to her signing with a record label. She became known for her unique voice and blend of indie pop and electronic music.

7. Chance the Rapper

Platform : SoundCloud

Chance the Rapper became famous for his mixtapes, which he released independently on SoundCloud. He gained widespread recognition with the release of Acid Rap and continued to build his fanbase through social media and his creative approach to releasing music for free.

8. Olivia Rodrigo

Platform : Instagram and TikTok

Olivia Rodrigo gained immense popularity through her viral TikTok presence and social media following. Her debut single “drivers license” exploded on TikTok, where fans used the song in countless videos, propelling her to superstardom. She quickly became a pop sensation with her debut album SOUR.

9. The Weeknd

Platform : YouTube and Twitter

Before The Weeknd became a global superstar, he was posting his music anonymously on YouTube. His early mixtapes, particularly House of Balloons, were widely shared, and his Twitter presence helped him gain industry attention, eventually landing him a record deal.

10. Troye Sivan

Platform : YouTube

Troye Sivan first gained fame as a YouTuber, posting covers and acting in videos. His early presence on social media helped him build a loyal fanbase. Sivan transitioned from YouTube sensation to pop star, with albums like Blue Neighbourhood and Bloom earning critical acclaim.