Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Wyoming is refusing to play this weekend’s volleyball game against San Jose State, which features a transgender woman on the roster.

On Tuesday, the university announced the decision not to play this weekend’s match against San Jose State.

“After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San Jose State University,” the volleyball program said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Per Mountain West Conference policy, the conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming.”

While the university did not give a specific reason for its refusal to compete, it’s quite clear that the decision was due to Blaire Fleming, who is a transgender woman competing for San Jose State.

San Jose State expressed its disappointment at the decision in a statement.

“It is disappointing that our SJSU student athletes, who are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations, are being denied opportunities to compete. We are committed to supporting our student-athletes through these challenges and in their ability to compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment,” the statement read.

Wyoming joins Boise State and Southern Utah in refusing to play against San Jose State this season.

[OutKick]