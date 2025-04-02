Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

United States President Donald Trump has been extremely busy since returning to the Oval Office. Trump has tested the limits of the executive branch’s power, with federal judges even temporarily blocking his executive orders in some cases.

Now, it seems that Trump’s testing of presidential authority has led to him making a massive mistake that his administration is owning up to. In an effort to remove illegal immigrants, Trump’s mass deportations, which in many cases are being done without due process, have led to the deportation of a legal immigrant.

Per The Atlantic, Abrego Garcia was arrested by ICE agents and deported to an El Salvadorian prison, despite having protected status in the United States as a legal immigrant

This would seem to be the Trump administration’s first time admitting to “errors when it sent three planeloads of Salvadoran and Venezuelan deportees to El Salvador’s grim ‘Terrorism Confinement Center’ on March 15,” via The Atlantic.

People reacted to the massive blunder on social media.

“I strongly encourage the American Left to rally behind illegal immigrant MS-13 gang members,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“It’s not unbelievable but it is unacceptable,” another person said of the administration’s mistake.

“America was always evil. Now they are a little more open about it,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if there are any consequences for such a brutal mistake.