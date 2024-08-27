Syndication: Florida Today

Transgender golf star Hailey Davidson is continuing her quest to make history as the first transgender golfer on the LPGA Tour, and she had a pretty firm message to her critics this week as she called out a “massive lie.”

In a social media post this week, Hailey Davidson called out the “massive lie” that she is “outdriving everyone” since she is a transgender athlete. She claims that she is actually being outdriven by 40 yards consistently by one player during a recent round.

“Every year I have played at Q School, the players have gotten longer and longer to where I was being outdriven by 40 yards consistently in the final round yesterday by one player,” Davidson wrote on Instagram. “Honestly I love seeing it though, especially since there is this massive lie out there that I am outdriving everyone, which is just so very far from the truth and reality.

“Clearly conservative media needs to give these amazing female athletes WAY more credit rather than belittle them and their capabilities all in an attempt to attack transgender athletes.”

Davidson clearly does not think that she has the physical advantages over other women that critics seem to think that she does.

[Fox News]