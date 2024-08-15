Shawn Thew/Pool via USA TODAY.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has expanded his brand over the years by pontificating on numerous topics outside of sports, with politics being no exception.

Smith, whose politics could probably be described as center-left, has never shied away from criticizing Democrats when the time comes. He did just that on the most recent episode of The Stephen A. Show in which he criticized Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for skirting her responsibilities to the press.

“I’ve had one week, two weeks, three weeks and one day since Joe Biden stepped aside. The only damn place we’ve seen Kamala Harris is at pep rallies. What’s up? Somebody gotta say something and it can’t just be the conservatives. Right is right,” Smith said.

“I’m talking to my sister here. Come on now. You’re running for the presidency of The United States of America. You got my vote. You’re running for the presidency of the United States of America. What you hiding for? And I mean hiding in plain sight. Somebody gotta say it. Somebody gotta say it.”

Smith is repeating a claim that many media members and Republicans have made against Harris ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. Thus far, the attacks don’t appear to be landing with voters as Harris has maintained a rigorous campaign schedule.

“Now, you can’t be running for the presidency of the United States. Not one single press conference. Not one single one-on-one sit-down interview where somebody gets to question you about the questions that we ask. That’s not fair. That’s not fair. If you’re a conservative and you’re out there lambasting her for it, ridiculing her for it, trying to torment her for it or whatever, it is perfectly within your right to do so. All of you anti-conservative out there shut the hell up! That’s a valid point.”

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Smith’s comments as she’s currently locked into a hot election against former President Donald Trump.

[Stephen A. Smith Show]