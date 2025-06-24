Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

United States President Donald Trump made shockwaves not only in Washington, D.C., but across the world when he ordered the surprise bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. Many have been vocally against the United States’ involvement in increasing tensions and the Middle East.

One ESPN analyst is among that group. Ryan Clark, who serves dissects and covers the NFL for the network following his career as a defensive back, took exception to Trump’s decision to carry out the attack, and aimed his disdain at Trump’s voters.

“And y’all wanted this!” Clark wrote on Twitter before following up with a note that Trump hasn’t fixed problems domestically. “Groceries still high than a bih too!!”

People reacted to Clark’s condemnation on social media.

“And now gas is going to go wildly high,” one person predicted on Twitter.

“The annual inflation rate as of May 2025 stands at 2.4%, indicating that price increases have moderated compared to the higher inflation seen in previous years. Overall, CPI growth has been relatively stable, with no significant spikes or drops in recent months,” one person responded.

“When’s the last time that you actually grocery shopped? Too busy sounding like a clown on tv,” another person added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Trump does actually work to get grocery prices down.