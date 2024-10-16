Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Nevada women’s volleyball team issued a statement indicating that the team was planning to forfeit their upcoming match against San Jose State due to the presence of a transgender woman on the roster. But it doesn’t sound like the school is going to allow that to happen.

The players released a statement announcing their plans to forfeit the match earlier this week.

“We, the University of Nevada Reno women’s volleyball team, forfeit against San Jose State University and stand united in solidarity with the volleyball teams of Southern Utah University, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Utah State University,” the team wrote in a statement to OutKick.

“We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes.”

However, it does not seem like the school is willing to let that happen.

Shortly after the team released its statement indicating it planned to forfeit, the University of Nevada athletic department released a conflicting statement indicating that the match would go on as planned.

“The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University,” the statement read.

“The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment.”

However, the school did indicate that players will not be forced to compete in the match and will face no disciplinary action if they choose not to participate.

“The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match,” the statement said.

Obviously, if the players have already chosen not to play, the match would not be able to happen regardless of what the athletic department said in the statement. But it’s pretty clear that the school does not stand behind the players’ decision.

[University of Nevada, Reno]