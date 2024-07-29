Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As the upcoming presidential election ramps up between former United States President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s pretty clear who legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be supporting.

While Mike Tyson has not come out and publicly endorsed either candidate in this election, he has never held back his opinion on Donald Trump in the past, speaking quite highly of him in the past

“Now he knows what it’s like when everybody is out to get you,” Tyson said of Trump in 2015 according to the New York Post. “He’s probably never known that to this extent. All those people he sat down with and gave him [things], now those people are saying, ‘We’ve got to get rid of him at all costs.’”

“I think it’s a pretty awesome thing that he’s doing so well. People are combining together to make sure he doesn’t win. He’s probably telling himself, ‘They hate me more than they hate [President Barack] Obama.’ You know it’s crazy when people who fought so hard to get rid of Obama would now rather keep him because they hate Trump more than they hate him.”

Tyson endorsed Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections and is widely expected to support him once again.

