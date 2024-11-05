Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

As the presidential election nears between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, United States women’s soccer legend Megan Rapinoe is a little bit nervous about what a Trump win would mean for the country.

During the most recent episode of the “A Touch More” podcast, Megan Rapinoe admitted that she was “nervous” about the upcoming presidential election, admitting that it was “stressful” to think about the “violent reality” of another term with Donald Trump as president.

“It is stressful. I am nervous but I also am hopeful. I believe in people and I certainly believe in women and I believe that people want better than the grim, dark, just violent reality that Donald Trump has very clearly laid out for us,” Rapinoe said according to Fox News.

“He’s telling everybody what he’s gonna do and it’s really dark and it’s really sad and I don’t think anybody wants to live like that.”

But even if she is a bit fearful of Trump, she does have hope in Kamala Harris.

“I also think we have a really amazing opportunity to elect a Black woman in this country. And for me that is really important,” Rapinoe said.

Throughout her career, Rapinoe certainly has not been shy about speaking out against Donald Trump, and she’s clearly doing it again this week.

However, as she stands against Trump, it’s clear that she is equally supportive of Harris.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Heading into election day, Trump and Harris were in a virtual tie in most polls.

We’ll have to see which candidate comes out on top.

[Fox News]