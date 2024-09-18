Spencer Platt/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas Mavericks billionaire owner Mark Cuban has been outspoken in his opposition to Donald Trump throughout this election cycle, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to stop anytime soon.

In a post on social media this week, Mark Cuban had a pretty simple question for Donald Trump voters about the food and grocery prices in the country.

Cuban simply wants to know why Trump’s supporters seem to have confidence that he will lower the grocery prices.

“For all supporters of the Republican Nominee. What specifically will he do to lower grocery and other prices ? I’m curious,” Cuban said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Cuban has made it pretty clear that he will not be voting for Trump.

After Trump’s debate with Joe Biden earlier this year, Cuban absolutely blasted the former president on social media.

“That aside, there is no way you could listen to Donald last night and come away feeling confident that Trump has the ability to go deeper than his practiced soundbites. He repeated himself often and never directly answered the moderator’s questions,” Cuban said. “There was nothing that would give anyone confidence he could hold his own in any complicated situation. Or that he could intellectually go toe to toe with any world leader or adversary.

“In fact, his non answers about J6 and election acceptance should scare every American about his interest in upholding his oath to the constitution.”

Clearly, Cuban is trying to get answers as to what he is missing about Trump that other people seem to see.

[Mark Cuban]