Kamala Harris had a pretty unique plan for revealing the identity of her running mate during the 2024 presidential election. But unfortunately for her, that plan failed.

At the beginning of August, news broke from multiple outlets that Kamala Harris was selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election against Donald Trump.

But that was not how Harris planned for the news to get out.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated recently interviewed former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski for an article he published on Thursday.

During the interview, Wojnarowski revealed to Mannix that Kamala Harris actually planned for him break the news that she had selected Walz as her running mate, but that plan failed.

“He revolutionized what it means to be a reporter, harnessing social media to disseminate breaking news to an audience with an insatiable appetite for it. What began as an experiment — ‘This is your new spot for Adrian Wojnarowski and Johnny Ludden’s breaking NBA news,’ read Woj’s maiden tweet the day before the 2009 draft. (Ludden remains at Yahoo Sports, where he is the editor in chief.)—evolved into a platform with a Wembanyama-like reach,” Mannix wrote for Sports Illustrated on Thursday.

“Consider: In August, representatives from Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign reached out. They had settled on their nominee for vice president and wanted Woj to break it. Alas, another outlet scooped him before he could.”

Harris was likely hoping to use Wojnarowski’s popularity among sports fans to try to appeal to voters she wouldn’t normally reach.

Unfortunately for her, the plan failed and Wojnarowski did not have the chance to break the news as she had hoped.

Wojnarowski’s legendary career as an NBA insider came to an end in September when he abruptly announced his retirement from media. Now, Wojnarowski serves as the general manager of the men’s basketball team at St. Bonaventure University, his alma mater.

