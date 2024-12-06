Syndication: Arizona Republic

Vice President Kamala Harris had a pretty unique plan to reveal Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the presidential election. However, that plan failed.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated recently sat down for an interview with former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. During the conversation, Wojnarowski revealed to Mannix that Kamala Harris had actually chosen him to break the news that Tim Walz would be her vice presidential pick.

“He revolutionized what it means to be a reporter, harnessing social media to disseminate breaking news to an audience with an insatiable appetite for it. What began as an experiment — ‘This is your new spot for Adrian Wojnarowski and Johnny Ludden’s breaking NBA news,’ read Woj’s maiden tweet the day before the 2009 draft. (Ludden remains at Yahoo Sports, where he is the editor in chief.)—evolved into a platform with a Wembanyama-like reach,” Mannix wrote for Sports Illustrated on Thursday.

“Consider: In August, representatives from Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign reached out. They had settled on their nominee for vice president and wanted Woj to break it. Alas, another outlet scooped him before he could.”

The plan, clearly, was for Wojnarowski to break the news and use his status as a prominent voice in the sports community to help Harris appeal to voters.

Obviously, this plan failed, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“How are we a month post election and her campaign continues to embarrass itself daily?” one person wrote.

“Honestly that would have been a smart marketing strategy,” someone else said.

“The one good idea they had and they didn’t even do it,” another person added.

“well just like Woj, they bombed,” someone else wrote.

“Kamala is so out of touch this is crazy,” another person said.

“Deeply unserious campaign they were relying on a Woj bomb to save them,” someone else wrote.

It’s not clear whether or not that would have helped, but the plan failed either way.

[Sports Illustrated]