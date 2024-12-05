Shawn Thew/Pool via USA TODAY.

Vice President Kamala Harris had a rather shocking plan to announce her running mate Tim Walz.

In early August, news broke that Kamala Harris had selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to serve as her running mate in the presidential election against Donald Trump.





But it sounds like a legendary sports insider was originally supposed to be the one to break the news.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated recently interviewed former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski for an article he published on Thursday.

During the interview, Wojnarowski told Mannix that Harris wanted him to break the news that she had selected Walz as her running mate, though those plans fell through.

“He revolutionized what it means to be a reporter, harnessing social media to disseminate breaking news to an audience with an insatiable appetite for it. What began as an experiment — ‘This is your new spot for Adrian Wojnarowski and Johnny Ludden’s breaking NBA news,’ read Woj’s maiden tweet the day before the 2009 draft. (Ludden remains at Yahoo Sports, where he is the editor in chief.)—evolved into a platform with a Wembanyama-like reach,” Mannix wrote for Sports Illustrated on Thursday.

“Consider: In August, representatives from Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign reached out. They had settled on their nominee for vice president and wanted Woj to break it. Alas, another outlet scooped him before he could.”

The move was likely a political move from Harris to appeal to sports fans who follow Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski’s legendary career as an NBA insider came to an end in September when he abruptly announced his retirement from media.

Now, Wojnarowski serves as the general manager of the men’s basketball team at St. Bonaventure University, his alma mater.

