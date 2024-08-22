David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is once again in hot water for making racist comments.

Hogan was in Medina, Ohio, earlier this week hawking his new beer, Real American Beer, during a stop at local bar Thirsty Cowboy. In video obtained by TMZ, Hogan appeared intoxicated and went on a rant, asking the crowd if he should body-slam the Vice President or hit her with his famous finishing move.

“Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” Hogan asked the crowd, drawing a raucous response.

Hogan then falsely questioned Harris’s race, asking if she was a chameleon, insinuating that she was lying about her actual ethnicity.

“Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?”

Hogan appeared to know the ramifications of what he said in the moment.

“I’m going to get heat for that one, brother,” Hogan said.

Hogan appeared in Columbus, Ohio, the following day, where he ducked questions from the area paper of record about the incident.

“I think the people of Columbus should know that as crazy as this world is right now and as crazy as the times are, we’re a lot more alike than we are different,” Hogan told The Columbus Dispatch. “I think if people would just sit down and talk, they would realize that we all care about a lot of the same things; love, peace, health, safety.”

[TMZ]