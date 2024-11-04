Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle News

Over the weekend, legendary Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker made his first public comments of the 2024 presidential election cycle at a rally in Macon, Georgia in support of Donald Trump. But he made a pretty embarrassing mistake as he fumbled over his words.

“Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker said according to The Daily Beast.

He then made the mistake of referring to Trump as Donald Trump Jr. – who is Trump’s son.

Walker: It stops on Tuesday when we vote for my friend and your friend Donald Trump Jr… Donald Trump. Jonald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/bK4WfZj4SM — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2024

“It is time for it to stop, and it stop[s] on Tuesday when we get to the polls and we vote for my friend and your friend Donald Trump Jr.,” Walker said, before seemingly correcting himself and saying “Jonald J. Trump.”

Walker then spoke about his long history as a friend of Donald Trump going back to the 1980s when Trump was the owner of the New Jersey Generals, the USFL team where Walker began his professional football career.

“I can tell you 40 years ago — President Trump hasn’t changed. He still loves his family, loves his country, and we’re still friends,” Walker said according to The Daily Beast.

“Our founding fathers risked everything when they stood up to the king, and men and women in our military sacrificed their life to help protect what our founding fathers gave us,” Walker told the cheering crowd of supporters. “And you know Donald Trump is cut from the same cloth. He has sacrificed a lot for this country, and in so many ways. And it really disgusts me when I hear them insult him with all these names.”

“Donald Trump is not just my friend, he’s your friend, and it is time for us to step up to the plate. It is not time for us to sit on the sideline anymore,” Walker said.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that Walker had no intention of sharing his millions of dollars in leftover campaign funds with Georgia Republicans or Donald Trump.

However, it seems they’ve since reconciled.

[The Daily Beast]