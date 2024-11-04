Syndication: Savannah Morning News

Following his failed Senate campaign in 2022, it did not appear that legendary Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker would be working with Donald Trump or the Georgia Republican Party going forward. But apparently, he has changed his mind.

Earlier this year, Politico reported that Herschel Walker still had more than $4 million in unused campaign funds from his failed Senate run, but he had no intention of sharing the money with Georgia Republicans or Donald Trump even though the Georgia GOP was “nearly broke” and “in dire need of money.”

However, it seems that Walker has changed his mind and is now willing to support Trump in the 2024 election.

This week, Walker made a surprise appearance at a Trump rally in his hometown of Macon, Georgia where he implored people to vote for Trump.

“Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker said according to The Daily Beast.

Walker brought up his longtime friendship with Trump going back to the 1980s when Trump was the owner of the New Jersey Generals, the USFL team where Walker began his professional football career.

“I can tell you 40 years ago — President Trump hasn’t changed. He still loves his family, loves his country, and we’re still friends,” Walker said.

“Our founding fathers risked everything when they stood up to the king, and men and women in our military sacrificed their life to help protect what our founding fathers gave us,” Walker told the cheering crowd of supporters. “And you know Donald Trump is cut from the same cloth. He has sacrificed a lot for this country, and in so many ways. And it really disgusts me when I hear them insult him with all these names.”

“Donald Trump is not just my friend, he’s your friend, and it is time for us to step up to the plate. It is not time for us to sit on the sideline anymore,” Walker said.

It’s not clear whether or not Walker ever shared his leftover campaign funds with Trump or the Republican party, but it does sound like he is at least supporting Trump.

