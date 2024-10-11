Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle News

This week, Barack Obama called on Black men to support Kamala Harris, and legendary Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was not happy about it.

During a recent speech, former United States President Barack Obama claimed that Black men are “coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses” not to vote for Kamala Harris in the election.

He added that he’s “got a problem with that.”

“Because part of it makes me think – and I’m speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” Obama said according to USA Today.

“I’m sorry, gentlemen, I’ve noticed this, especially with some men who seem to think Trump’s behavior – the bullying and putting people down – is the sign of strength,” Obama said.

“I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is. It never has been,” he continued.

Herschel Walker – who ran for the Georgia Senate seat as a Republican in 2022 – called out Obama for telling other Black men how to vote.

“Barack Obama, you forgot how hard we fought for our right to vote! Telling us how to vote based on color is a step backward. The bad policies of Biden/Harris have hurt us all. We need unity brother, not division!” Walker said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, this sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Unite your family first before you go lecturing us about unity,” one person responded on X.

“Imagine listening to Herschel Walker on anything. But it makes sense you’re voting for the guy that wants to take away more rights,” another person said.

“I’d forgotten all about you,” another person added.

“Nobody’s telling you how to vote Mr. Walker. It’s very easy to see what your choices are. You know how Donald Trump feels about different races people who don’t look like him who don’t act like him he’s not anybody you want back in the White House you just don’t,” another person responded.

“He didn’t tell you how to vote. He gave his opinion,” someone else added.

Clearly, Walker is not a fan of Obama or Harris.

[Herschel Walker]