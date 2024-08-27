Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

An Australian women’s soccer club that includes several transgender players finished its season undefeated, capping off the unbeaten season with a championship in a women’s league.

According to a report from Australian journalist Lucy Zelic on social media, Flying Bats FC – which reportedly features as many as five transgender women on the roster – won the championship in the North West Sydney’s Women’s Premier League.

“Full-time. Flying Bats FC win the Premiership and the Grand Final. Trans-identified males will be crowned champions in the Women’s Premier League Division. Somehow, this is supposed to represent progress. Somewhere, the custodians of our game don’t care,” Zelic said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Full-time. Flying Bats FC win the Premiership and the Grand Final. Trans-identified males will be crowned champions in the Women’s Premier League Division. Somehow, this is supposed to represent progress. Somewhere, the custodians of our game don’t care. #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/UaBTGVyRwx — Lucy Zelić (@LucyZelic) August 25, 2024

The team defeated West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook FC by a score of 5-4 to claim the title.

According to a report from Fox News, Flying Bats FC won all of its matches during the season and scored 65 goals while only allowing four.

Flying Bats FC touts itself as a supporter of the LGBTQ community and welcomes transgender athletes. The team also made headlines earlier this season as well when it won the preseason Beryl Ackroyd Cup and was given a $1,000 prize as a result of the championship.

[Fox News]