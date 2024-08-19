Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya is blazing a new path as a conservative political commentator.

As such, she recently took issue with ESPN personality Mina Kimes praising the seemingly new kind of “masculinity” displayed by Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz, the current governor of Minnesota.

“Yes, they’re calling him ‘coach,’ and whatnot, but in the same breath, they are emphasizing, ‘this man, the year he was a football coach, also ran the gay-straight alliance at the high school,’” Kimes said during an appearance on Pablo Torre Finds Out.

“That’s really powerful in a way that goes far beyond politics and electability, which is our discussion. There are very few models like that in American public life.”

Tafoya didn’t want long to enter the conversation and return fire.

I am sincerely embarrassed for @minakimes. And how pathetic that her kind of “masculinity” means more than the candidate’s record, which is abysmal. Sincerely, A Minnesotan https://t.co/f5Y7iKhnzE — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) August 15, 2024

I am sincerely embarrassed for Mina Kimes,” Tafoya wrote on Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X.

“And how pathetic that her kind of ‘masculinity’ means more than the candidate’s record, which is abysmal. Sincerely, A Minnesotan.”

Kimes and ESPN did not immediately respond to the controversy, but it’s probably safe to say that Tafoya won’t be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate in November.