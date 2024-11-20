Syndication: USA TODAY

Tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk has taken the world by storm as of late, as he helped President-elect Donald Trump during his 2024 campaign. The pair even attended sporting events together.

Trump has even appointed Musk as the head of DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, focusing on dismantling Government Bureaucracy, slashing excess regulations, cutting wasteful expenditures, and restructuring Federal Agencies.

Now it appears that Musk is reversing course and taking advice and tips from the radical left, according to one far-leftist figure on social media.

“I asked (Elon Musk) to put me in charge of cutting the Pentagon. And he said – what are your suggestions? I run the largest left-wing network online and a Democratic leader has NEVER asked me that question. The idea that they would take advice from a populist is disdainful to them,” said Cenk Uygur, the host of a far-left podcast, on Twitter.

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“There are no sides, Cenk. We are not Democrats. We are not Republicans. We despise the GOP probably more than you. That’s why we commandeered it. We are MAGA, and we require one thing: Love your country and its people. The rest is downstream,” one fan responded on Twitter.

“Why does your assessment of politics change based on who pays attention to you, specifically a billionaire?” one fan asked Uygur.

It’ll be interesting to see how Trump responds to Musk doing this.