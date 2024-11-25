Syndication: USA TODAY

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has been given a prominent role in the Donald Trump administration after he endorsed the Republican during his campaign. And based on his previous comments, it’s pretty clear that Musk is fully aligned with the Trump administration’s stance against transgender athletes.

During an appearance on right-wing radio show Kahal & Company earlier this year, Donald Trump declared that he would end the protections to transgender student-athletes “on day one” if he is elected president.

“It’s crazy. It’s crazy. We’re going to end it on day one. Don’t forget, that was done as an order from the president. That came down as an executive order. We’re going to change it on day one. On day one, it’s going to be changed – we’re going to change it. Yes, boys can go into girls’ locker rooms. The whole thing is crazy. Look, it’s like men playing in women’s sports,” Trump said.

“No, we’ll get that changed. Tell your people not to worry about it. It’ll be signed on day one – it’ll be terminated.”

In a social media post earlier this year, Musk made it very clear that he and Trump are on the same page when it comes to transgender athletes.

Musk re-shared a post from prominent anti-trans activist Riley Gaines who wrote “Men don’t belong in women’s sports,” in response to women’s Imane Khelif, an Olympic boxer from Algeria who is actually not even transgender but sparked controversy after failing a controversial gender test.

Musk clearly agreed with this assessment from Gaines, adding “absolutely” to his post to express his support.

This stance from the billionaire understandably led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“I don’t understand how someone who is a supposed genius is also such an utter nitwit,” one person wrote on X.

“What an absolute clown,” another person added.

“Isn’t it abundantly clear that the twitter acquisition was a 40 billion dollar donation to Trump’s election campaign and the whole right wing agenda?” another person wrote.

“From someone that’s holds so much influence, this was very irresponsible,” another person added.

“Imagine thinking this man is the person who’s going to colonize mars,” another person said, insulting Musk’s intellect.

“This guy is a dangerous man,” someone else wrote.

Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been named co-chairs of the Department of Government Efficiency. It’s not clear what sort of impact he will have on trans people and transgender athletes, but it’s very clear where he stands on the debate.

[Elon Musk]